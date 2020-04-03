A health care worker in Greenville has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Carevide released the following information this afternoon:
On April 1, it was confirmed that an individual health care worker at Carevide Pediatrics, 3005A Joe Ramsey Blvd., Greenville, TX, tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). The employee has not worked in a Carevide facility since March 16, before becoming symptomatic, and was tested as soon as they presented themselves for care on March 27.
When the test results returned positive days later, Carevide immediately notified the local health department. We worked together to identify and notify patients and staff who may have come in contact with the employee and followed health department guidelines right away, advising the patients and workers who may have been exposed to the employee to self-quarantine for two weeks.
Upon learning of the employee’s test results on April 1, Carevide’s facilities were disinfected and we remain open for the health care needs of our patients and community. In an effort to further protect patients who have isolated themselves at home, Carevide implemented Telemedicine capabilities last week after restrictions on the use of Telemedicine were lifted at both the state and federal level for federally qualified health centers.
“Carevide has adopted Telemedicine as a mechanism of care to ensure we can continue to treat patients who are sick, have chronic conditions or need prescription refills in a manner that mitigates their risk of exposure. Amidst this pandemic, our staff is on the frontlines of healthcare and must remain ready and able to care for our patients. We continue to be diligent in our use of personal protective equipment in each of our centers, as directed by the Centers for Disease Control, so as to protect both our patients and our employees. We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide care to our patients in the safest, most convenient ways possible for them during this critical time” said Carevide Chief Executive Officer, Michelle P. Carter, MPA-HCA.
