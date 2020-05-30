All of the residents of the nursing homes in Hunt County are expected to have been tested for COVID-19 as of this weekend.
Three more confirmed cases of the virus had been reported in the county Friday.
Teams of firefighters from departments across North Texas have been involved with the process, under a directive by Gov. Greg Abbott, as part of a task force collaborating with the Texas Division of Emergency Management. A total of 139 nursing homes were to be tested in Hunt, Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Kaufman, Navarro and Rockwall counties.
It is now Hunt County’s turn, according to County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray.
“Basically we have four nursing homes in Hunt County that are relevant to that state order,” Ray said, noting they all fall under a separate legal classification of nursing facilities.
“One of those, Briarcliff in Greenville, has already performed their own tests,” Ray said. “The other ones they’re testing on Saturday.”
Ray said the tests will not be conducted by troops with the Texas National Guard that may be associated with the TDEM.
“It is going to be the paramedics and EMTs from the departments,” he said.
Personnel from 14 North Texas fire departments and the Garland Office of Emergency Management make up the task force.
“I don’t know how long it will take to get the results back,” Ray said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Friday afternoon, 2,198 people had been tested for the virus in Hunt County, 103 more than on Thursday and 190 more than on Wednesday.
Hunt County added three more confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individuals in question included a male, aged 18-30, residing in ZIP code 75401 which includes the city of Greenville; a male, aged 18-30, from ZIP code 75402 which also includes Greenville and a female, aged 18-30 from ZIP code 75474, which includes Quinlan and the surrounding area. All three were reported recovering at home.
As of Friday morning, there were 82 total confirmed cases of the virus in the county. Of those, 47 people were said to have recovered, while 31 individuals were current cases, 30 of whom were reported recovering at home, with one patient remaining in the hospital, one less than in Wednesday’s report.
Four people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Hunt County as of press time Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.