The stress caused by the COVID-19 virus and its economic effects has caused an increase in the number of people seeking some manner of psychological health support. In April, Mental Health America reported increases between 12 and 19 percent in the number of screenings for clinical anxiety.
To get a better idea of how to assist other mental health professionals in Hunt County, Glen Oaks Hospital in Greenville recently sent out a survey to crisis center caseworkers, school counselors and other community mental health professionals.
“Glen Oaks Hospital is looking for additional ways that we can assist you and our patient community impacted by COVID-19,” Glen Oaks CEO Brittney Nolan wrote in an email about the survey. “To better support you, we would like to assess you and your patients’ stressors, challenges, and needs.”
The survey asks questions about issues, including:
• Patients’ overall needs as far as treatment; such as anxiety, depression, substance abuse, access to needed medication, suicidality, etc.
• Mental health professionals’ challenges; such as overall stress, staffing shortages, staff coping/counseling needs, financial issues, etc.
• Needs in regard to services; such as inpatient care, intensive outpatient care, psychiatric ER/crisis stabilization, telehealth, detox, etc.
To access the online survey, community mental health professionals and administrators will need to visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/WKTW77Q and enter the survey code 039, to link the survey to Glen Oaks Hospital.
“We continue to be pleased with the high level of communication and active participation across the communities we serve, despite the challenges faced by patients and caregivers alike,” Nolan said in the email. “We are grateful for the privilege of working alongside you.”
While Glen Oaks is, according to a spokesperson, seeing an uptick in the number of people seeking services, the hospital and the community that surrounds it are working to maintain morale at the hospital.
“This week is National Nurses Week, so we’ll be making sure to give our nurses gifts and awards to show our appreciation,” he said. “We’ve also received a lot of community support. A group of ladies (with the West Tawakoni American Legion Post 517) that makes and gives away masks gave us some masks, so that’s been a big blessing for us as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.