The death of a local man serving a sentence in state prison is believed to be related to the COVID-19 pandemic
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported Johnny Davis, 60, of Greenville, died Tuesday while in custody of the Telford Unit in New Boston.
The statement from the agency indicated Davis was transported from the Telford Unit to a hospital for treatment.
“A test for COVID-19 revealed he was positive for the virus,” the statement said. Davis was transferred April 11 rfom Texarkana to the TDCJ’s Hospital Galveston. Davis, who had pre-existing medical conditions, was pronounced deceased Tuesday by hospital staff.
“Davis’ family declined to have an autopsy performed, however COVID-19 is believed to have caused his death,” the statement said.
Davis was serving a 10 year sentence for obstruction/retaliation out of Hunt County.
Court and jail records indicate Davis was taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department on Oct. 20, 2016 on one count each of retaliation, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
The TDCJ reported 48 offenders and 13 employees at the Telford Unit have tested positive for COVID-19.
In all there have been 138 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 284 offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19.
As of press time, 25 people from Hunt County had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, with two fatalities reported.
Davis is not believed to have been counted among the county’s statistics as of Thursday morning.
