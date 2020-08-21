For the third year in a row, a local company is collecting donations of peanut butter and jelly to help Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH, assist feed children in need.
Prestige Integra Insurance is starting its annual Feed A Child campaign benefiting the FISH M.A.R.K, or Meals for At Risk Kids, program.
The company is asking customers and anyone else wanting to assist to drop off supplies of peanut butter and jelly during the months of August and September to the office at 5907 Wesley St., Suite 103, in Greenville next door to Bank of America.
The Greenville Noon Rotary Club is also accepting donations for the drive.
The donations will be delivered to FISH in early October.
Meals for At Risk Kids, or M.A.R.K., is a program of Hunt County Shared Ministries that provides nutritious food resources for children kindergarten through sixth grade for weekends and summer break. M.A.R.K. provides seven nutritious, easy to prepare meals and snacks for about 425 children each month.
Referrals for participation in the M.A.R.K. program come from teachers and school counselors. Children remain anonymous and food is a distributed to the children discreetly so that they are not singled out from their peers. Additional information about the program is available at www.hcsmfish.org/mark.html.
Additional information about the Feed A Child/PB&J Drive is available by calling 903-454-2554.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.