True Hearts and Hands Hospice in Greenville will host a blood drive this Tuesday, sponsored by Carter Blood Care.
The blood drive is largely planned as a way for the hospice to give back to others during this pandemic and to help with the current blood shortage.
“Absolutely, there is a shortage of blood,” said Darlene Stanford, the executive director of True Hearts and Hands Hospice. “There is a shortage because so many blood drives have been cancelled since the onset of the pandemic.”
The blood drive, which will be performed by Carter Blood Care, will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, in the parking lot of True Hearts and Hands Hospice, at 2608 Eastland Ave. in Greenville. Face masks will be required and provided if needed.
Stanford recommends that those wishing to donate blood to contact the office at 903-422-8100 prior to Tuesday. She also said that all donors need to plan for the possibility of longer wait times due to pre-donation screening, enforcement of social distancing, and extra precautions that will be taken because of the summer heat.
“A Quickscreen will be done on all donors as well as a temperature check,” Stanford said. “The Carter organization will not be allowing as many people in the bus at one time to help with social distancing. Also, donors will be kept inside in the A/C after donating to ensure that they eat and drink something before going back into the heat.”
“Each person who donates a pint of blood will receive a coupon for a free pint of Blue Bell ice cream…it’s a ‘pint for a pint’ deal,” Stanford added with a chuckle.
Those with questions about the blood drive may call True Hearts and Hands Hospice at 903-422-8100.
