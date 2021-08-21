The hospitals in Hunt County remained overflowing with serious COVID-19 patients Friday, although help is arriving in the form of additional nurses to assist with the crisis in the intensive care units.
Lisa Hill, the Director of the Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for Hunt Regional Healthcare, offered an update Friday on the local situation.
“As of 9 a.m. this morning Hunt Regional Medical Center has 61 COVID patients,” Hill said. “Twenty-three of these patients are in our 16 bed ICU which means we have double occupancy in seven of our ICU rooms. Twelve ICU patients are on ventilators. There are four patients holding in the emergency room in Greenville and one in Quinlan today waiting on inpatient beds.”
Even so, Hill said the staffing at the facility is improving with state-supplied nurses and respiratory therapists.
“This past Wednesday nine ICU nurses and eight respiratory therapists arrived at Hunt Regional Medical Center,” Hill said. “In addition we are scheduled to have 19 traveler agency nurses arrive on Monday, Aug. 23 and another 13 on Monday, August 30.”
Hill said the recent surge of the virus continues to impact agencies related to the hospital.
“The Commerce Auxiliary Volunteers have decided to close the Bargain Box until Sept. 18,” Hill said. “If anyone would like to make a donation to the Bargain Box during this time please contact any of the Commerce Auxiliary members.
Hill said a booster COVID-19 vaccine should be available at Sept. 20 for those who were previously vaccinated with either of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
“At this time Hunt Regional Healthcare does not plan to provide the booster shots, but we are working with community partners to provide this service,” she said. “A third dose of the vaccine is recommended immediately for anyone who is immunocompromised due to current cancer treatment, taking any drugs, such as corticosteroids, or have an immune system suppressing disease.”
Those who fit the current criteria for the third dose can make an appointment through the Urgent Care Center at the link https://hrmedpartners.org/covid-vaccine-information/.
“The Medicine Shoppe pharmacy in Greenville is also providing third doses by appointment,” Hill said. “Other area pharmacies and CareVide are providing first and second doses of the COVID vaccine and we strongly encourage anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so at your earliest convenience.”
