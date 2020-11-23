Hundreds of people found jobs locally at the start of fall, as the Hunt County economy continued to recover from the record unemployment reported during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the county’s jobless numbers still have a long way to go to return to the impressive employment statistics from the same point one year ago, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
The county’s unemployment rate was reported at 5.6 percent last month, down from 6.7 percent in September, but above the 3.4 percent rate reported in October 2019.
The unemployment rate was the highest reported for the county during August since 2013 when 7.1 percent unemployment was recorded.
There were 41,401 people reported as employed in the county during October representing an increase of 365 jobs since September, but a reduction of 983 positions from the same point in 2019.
A total of 2,463 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during October, a reduction of 497 people since September, but an increase of 968 people than in October of last year.
The October jobless numbers were the highest in the county for the month since 2013 when 2,699 people were reported unemployed in the county.
The county’s civilian labor force lost 132 people between September and October, and 15 people during the past year.
