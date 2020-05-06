The local observance of the 69th Annual National Day of Prayer has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ceremony had initially been planned at noon Thursday at the Hunt County Courthouse.
But the Rev. Melva Hill with Ebenezer Baptist Church, who helps organize the annual event along with the Greenville Ministerial Fellowship and the Greenville Ministerial Alliance, said everyone agreed that it would be too difficult to try and present the program while adhering to social distancing guidelines in place because of the spread of the virus.
“It is sad because we definitely need it,” Hill said.
The official theme for 2020 is “God’s Glory Across The Earth.”
The local interdenominational service traditionally featured clergy and laity offering prayers for local, state and federal governments, as well as for government leaders, youth, schools and the community as a whole.
Hill recommended anyone wishing to observe the National Day Of Prayer to take a moment at noon Thursday.
“And just say a prayer on their own,” she said.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
