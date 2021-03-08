She’s graceful, gorgeous and athletic. A trained ballerina who blends several styles of dance into her inventive programs, Maria Vaughn exhibits her talent and skills as a dancer and choreographer onstage as well as in less traditional specially selected sites.
Along with appearances at the Texan Theater, Vaughn and her Vaughn Dance company members have performed at Uptown Forum and at artist Brandon Adams’ murals in downtown Greenville. More than a dancer and choreographer, Vaughn qualifies as a performance artist with unusual perspective and deep passion for her art.
Vaughn Dance board member Thom Jeffries praises Vaughn for her imagination and for her expertise in dance.
“I have the distinct pleasure of being associated with this creative and multi-talented, beautiful and motivated woman,” Jeffries said. “Along with many of us, Maria’s vision is to make Greenville the Northeast Texas center for the arts. Her talents are many, but I fell that ‘the art of creative dance’ is her God-given specialty.”
Besides her work with Vaughn Dance, Vaughn, the mother of 11-year-old Penelope, teaches yoga and dance in Greenville, Farmersville and McKinney.
“I teach dance and yoga at four different places,” Vaughn said in a recent interview. “I teach dance classes at Studio A in Greenville. In McKinney at JDM dance, I teach yoga and dance. At Rock Rtness in Farmersville, I teach Yen, a type of restorative yoga. I also teach yoga at the Reecy Davis Center in Greenville each Thursday.”
In addition to Vaughn, her professional company has three other dancers.
“Right now, I have Laura Taylor and Cherokee Bennett and a ‘virtual’ dancer from Salt Lake City, Utah, who will appear in our concerts with a remote performance,” she said. “All of the dancers that I am working with now have degrees in dance. I have a Bachelor in Fine Arts in Dance and Choreography from the University from Southern Mississippi.”
Vaughn and Nicole Strickland met in middle school, and have remained friends for two decades.
“Maria has always been a happy, passionate and energetic person,” Strickland said. “Vaughn Dance is the culmination of a lot of hard work and two childhood dreams-to dance and to improve the world. Through Vaughn Dance, she uses an art form she loves to add a bit of beauty.”
Vaughn has scheduled her company’s concerts for 2021.
“On May 7 at 8 p.m., we will present ‘Awakenings l’ at the Texan Theater,” Vaughn said. “Then on August 8, at Uptown Forum, we’ll do ‘Whimsically Elegant’ for the second time. Finally, on December 3-4, we will have a Christmas-themed show at the Texan Theater.”
According to Vaughn, the concept of “Awakenings 1” goes back to her teen years in her hometown of Huntsville, Alabama.
“From the age of 15, I had the dream to have my own dance company,” the dancer said. “Back then, I started a list of dance ideas. With ‘Awakenings 1,’ some of those those dances are coming to life. Part of the program will be an onscreen virtual performance, and the rest will be live. I’ve studied many dance forms, and I use those forms to combine and create movement for my choreography. It’s not going to be just ballet or just modern. You’ll see definite jazz movements. A couple of the numbers are on pointe. Some of them are mostly modern. I have a lot of variety in the dances that I create. It should be an interesting show. Also, for this concert and for the Christmas event, the audience should be able to watch at both the Texan Theater and online. A link will be provided.”
Vaughn Dance’s original “Whimsically Elegant: an Evening of Dance,” which took place November 9, 2019, will be repeated at the Uptown Forum” on August 8.
“I like site specific work,” Vaughn said. “For instance, ‘Whimsically Elegant’ is technically a site specific work at the Uptown Forum. With all of the stairs and the wonderful architecture, it is clearly its own site.”
Gail Sprinkle, the owner of Uptown Forum and a member of the Vaughn Dance board, commented about Vaughn and the “Whimsically Elegant” program in 2019.
“Maria choreographed an original and unique performance specifically for Uptown Forum,” Sprinkle said. “She used the architectural elements of the building: the stairs, railings, beams, and furniture in her choreography. Maria and Laura Taylor performed to a mixture of live cello music by Muriel Kerr as well as to recorded music. Maria even designed the audience seating arrangement to ensure unobstructed views. To top it all off, she donated a percentage of the proceeds to Women in Need. An encore performance will take place this summer.”
As a very young girl, Vaughn started to dance.
“One day when I was in second grade, my mom surprised me and asked me if I wanted to take ballet,” she said. “I was elated. I started with ballet and and then I added on other forms of dance. I do pointe, jazz, modern, tap, hip hop and African. I’ve studied Flamenco and a form of Indian dance.
“I began to do choreography when I was 15. I remember sitting in class and writing my choreography under my math. (I still made good grades!) I won some awards for choreography when I was in high school including first place in the high school talent show with a piece that I choreographed. My piece in the Panoply Arts Festival received honorable mention. I’ve been doing choreography for quite a while.
“It’s nice to get to a point where I have enough dancers to do the things that I’ve had on a list for such a long time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.