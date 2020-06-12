“Downtown Greenville has had kind of a rough last 12 months,” Greenville Main Street Manager Doyle Dick said in his presentation at the Greenville City Council’s work session Tuesday. “With the storms last summer, the fire at Muzzy’s Alley – because that big column of smoke isn’t something people want to see coming from downtown – and then COVID-19, local businesses have had to endure a lot.”
The main street manager’s words at Tuesday’s meeting were apt because it was only 12 months ago when strong straight-line winds damaged dozens of downtown businesses and several homes on the north and south ends of the town, ripped a large portion of the roof off of Highland Terrace Baptist Church, and left about 7,500 residents and businesses without electricity (about 700 of which had to go without power for two to four days as city crews worked around the clock to repair the damaged lines).
Then, last July, only a little over a month after that destructive storm, a massive fire ravaged downtown antique store Muzzy’s Alley, at the corner of Lee and Stuart streets, causing the roof and back wall of the building to collapse.
Luckily though, the Greenville Fire Department contained the fire within an hour, preventing it from spreading to other nearby businesses, and no injuries or deaths were reported.
Then, in March, local businesses were dealt another blow, when Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster, requesting that only “essential businesses” stay open to help prevent or reduce the spread of coronavirus, which majorly impacted retail and service industry-oriented establishments.
However, in the following months, as restrictions on those types of businesses loosened, many of them adapted by offering curbside service, online orders, or local delivery.
“We’re still offering curbside service to people who would rather not get out of their cars and we’re giving away masks to those who want to enter the store because we still want people to be safe,” CC & Company owner Carrie Crowson told the Herald-Banner.
In an effort to help shoppers keep track of what options local retail establishments are offering, the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, the Main Street Department, and the Conventions & Visitors Bureau have been maintaining a “Retail-To-Go” list, which can be seen online at https://bit.ly/2YHjtLJ, which provides information like whether or not a business’ physical store is open to the public if items can be ordered online or through Facebook, and if home or curbside delivery is available.
“We’ve been contacting as many businesses as possible, and many have been calling us to let us know that they’re open. We then pass that information along to the city, and they actually maintain the list,” Greenville Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Byron Taylor said in May. “The local business community is basically in crisis mode right now and there’s a lot of nervousness going on, but we’re trying to do our part by sharing news about our businesses on our Facebook page and updating the list ... which is a constant, ongoing process.”
