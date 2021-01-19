Three years ago, at the age of 70, Harold Sandberg of Greenville, was inspired to share his faith and help others by writing fictional stories filled with easily relatable characters dealing with everyday moral dilemmas.
Now using the pen name, Brandon J. Rosenberg, the budding author is promoting his self-published three-book “Christian cozy” mystery series, consisting of titles Rachael’s Dilemma, The Embezzlement, and The Picnic Table Heist – which all feature the character of Rachael Marlowe as the main protagonist, who starts out as a childhood sexual abuse survivor struggling with alcoholism.
“The stories feature Rachael and her friends. Many of the characters are powerless as they struggle with trials, tribulations and daily stresses that we can relate to,” Rosenberg explained. “Some find Jesus, some don’t. These stories show how the power of Jesus can change one’s life to overcome the bondage of addictions.
“This has been a work of love and joy for the past three years, and I give God all the glory for he has blessed me with the unique gift of combining Christianity and worldly living into compelling fictional stories on how he can change anyone’s life,” he continued.
While the book series currently consists of three volumes – with a fourth, The Counterfeit Casket, planned for release this March or April – Rosenberg sees it as an eventual seven-part saga.
“The series begins in the past. Then, with the fourth book, it brings us into modern times, and brings more politics into it,” Rosenberg said.
“Eventually, with the seventh book, it will end with the Rapture, which is pretty much as far as you can go,” he added with a chuckle.
While precautions against COVID-19 have made it more for Rosenberg to host book signings, appear at book fairs and other in-person promotional activities, he and his family have been maintaining his website, www.cedarcreekcounty.com, in an effort to get the word out and the books are available for purchase – in both electronic and paperback editions – through Amazon.
“Through these stories and the characters, my heart’s desire is to lead the unsaved to Jesus Christ,” Rosenberg said. “I would love it if some pastors found my books and started using them with some of their congregants, or for people to buy and share with the reluctant friends who are struggling through addiction.
“Overcoming addictions by the power of Jesus Christ is real. I know so,” he continued. “I used to be a drunkard. I was a social drinking addict, drinking 10-20 drinks a night, five nights per week, and I didn’t find Jesus until I was 30 years old.
“Now, God has called me to write fictional stories to lead the lost to Jesus Christ.”
Those who would like to sample Rosenberg’s work may read excerpts from his series at www.cedarcreekcounty.com/books and download some of his free short stories by joining his mailing list at www.cedarcreekcounty.com/free-gift.
