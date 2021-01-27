Hunt Regional Healthcare is among two locations in Hunt County that reportedly had limited quantities of the COVID-19 vaccine as of press time Wednesday.
Vaccinations of the COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed or planned at various offices in Greenville and Hunt County. Updates on the status of the availability of the vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od.
• As of Wednesday morning, the Hunt Regional Medical Center, 4215 Joe Ramsey Blvd., was reported to have 550 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, out of 6,050 doses that had been distributed to the agency. The hospital can be reached by calling 903-408-5000.
• Hunt Regional Dialysis, 3301 Ridgecrest Road in Greenville, was reported to have 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine as of Wednesday morning and can be reached by calling 903-455-0579.
The Hunt Regional Medical Center is accepting contact information for future COVID vaccine events. Individuals can submit their email using the following form: https://forms.gle/wZLLWVgTDPgVqSE5A and will be sent an email when an event is available with instructions on how to schedule a time for the vaccine.
For those without internet access, phone calls will be accepted beginning this week. Calls will only be taken Monday through Friday from 1-3 p.m. at 903-408-1060.
