Starting Monday, the children’s department of Greenville’s W. Walworth Harrison Public Library will begin offering virtual story time and posting daily activities online for families in the area.
They will also promote the use of their eBook library, which contains books for all ages and can be found online at https://netldc.overdrive.com.
“Even though our doors will be closed to the public until at least April 1, we’ll still be taking phone calls and answering our email during operating hours,” the library’s director, Olivia Moreno, told the Herald-Banner.
“People will also be able to call to place holds or renew books and will be able to use our outside book drops, but we also want to reach out with our online story time and let people know about our eBook library,” she added.
This coming week, the library also plans to release information on services that will be available even to those without a library card.
In a video announcing the services that the library posted on Facebook, Jennifer Moses, a child services librarian, ended with some words of support for the community.
“We miss you guys, stay healthy, wash your hands, and we hope to see you soon,” Moses said.
For more updates, library staff urges the public to “watch Facebook.” However, those with questions about the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library’s continued services can call the library at 903-457-2992 or email them at info@ci.greenville.tx.us.
