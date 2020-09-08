The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library is now offering assistance for people preparing for their driving tests.
While the library is not offering actual drivers’ education classes, it is providing “interactive components with an exam simulator and challenge bank,” Library Director Olivia Moreno told the Herald-Banner.
The library’s test page can be found online at https://bit.ly/3lSXKcY, and the program is designed to help teenagers, renewal applicants or senior citizens who need to take a driving test.
“[The website] provides the tools needed to prepare for the driving exam and the behind-the-wheel test,” Moreno added. “The actual exam and test must still be taken at the DMV or a licensed driving school.”
In addition to test prep, library patrons can also use other features included in the service, including a DMV finder, a beginner driver’s guide, and a virtual DMV assistant.
“This was pursued by the library because this is a type of service for which there is perpetual community need,” Moreno said of the program.
Other tests that the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library helps community members prepare for include the GED, U.S. citizenship, NCLEX-PN and NCLEX-RN for nursing, NRP for paramedics, dental assistant test, and the ASVAB test for those planning to enter the military.
The library also offers access to a variety of learning resources through TexShare.
“Related to test or exam preparation materials, [TexShare] databases include homework help for k-12 age students and full-article academic journals for college-level research and testing,” Moreno said. “TexShare also provides library patrons with digital magazines, genealogy tools, resources for job and career development, the entire Chilton automotive repair library, and EBSCO’s Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery Reference Center.”
