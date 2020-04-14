Even though Greenville ISD students aren’t scheduled to go back to school until May 4 and other arts, entertainment and education venues are also closed because of precautions against potential exposure to COVID-19, several virtual presentations and experiences are being shared by the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, and through the local arts-showcase, Hump Day Happy Hour.
For the last few weeks, Walworth Harrison Library has been offering virtual storytime through Facebook and has been posting several different ideas for fun, educational activities that families can enjoy together. The library has also been posting links to various museums’ websites, including the National Women’s History Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, as well as virtual tours of NASA.
Since quarantine has brought out the creative side of many people, the library is also in the process of collecting poetry by residents. Those who would like to submit poems to the library may send an email to wwhlibrary@ci.greenville.tx.us.
Meanwhile, the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum has been posting video tours of its many exhibits on YouTube.
So far, the museum has posted two videos, the first of which gives factoids about Greenville’s early history – such as it almost being named Pinckneyville, after Texas’ first governor, James Pinckney Henderson – and highlights artifacts used by the Caddo tribe of Native Americans, such as an atlatl, which is a handheld device that allows spears to be thrown with greater force.
Similarly, the second video also features the city’s very early history with the showing of a hair wreath, made around 1884, which was a wall decoration made from locks of hair of the maker’s deceased loved ones.
The museum’s prized 1906 Cadillac is also highlighted in the short video.
The museum’s third, and most recent, video gives trivia about the Shields Giants, who were four brothers of exceptional height (though their exact heights are debated) from Hunt County that worked with the Barnum Bailey Circus in the late 1800s.
A summary of the life of baseball player Monty Stratton is also presented in the third video. Stratton, who lived in Greenville for part of his life, played with the Chicago White Sox and his recovery after losing a leg in a hunting accident was the subject of the 1949 film, The Stratton Story, which starred Jimmy Stewart.
Similar to the library’s collecting of poetry, the museum is asking residents to submit photographs, diaries and journals, so that future generations can get a local perspective on the global trials and tribulations concerning COVID-19. Those who would like to submit diaries, journals, photographs and other memorabilia from this unique chapter in history to the American Cotton Museum may do so by emailing them to amacm@att.net.
In addition to programs being offered by the museum and the library, the weekly local arts showcase, the Hump Day Happy Hour is also continuing, albeit remotely from host Dennis Strickland’s home.
“I’m continuing to offer a home version of our Texan Theater’s Hump Day Happy Hour,” Strickland told the Herald-Banner. “This gives me an opportunity to reach out to our regulars and add new arts supporters.”
“I share a few pieces by local artists, give a brief mention to Herald Banner’s film critic’s (Alice Reese) recommendation for online movies, and sing in between some encouraging artsy banter,” Strickland added.
The video home editions of the Happy Hour are posted on the Greenville Arts Events Facebook page every Wednesday.
