City of Greenville and Hunt County leaders told a crowd inside the Texan Theater Friday that the local governments were able to deal with the effects of COVID-19 and then a major winter storm and come out strong.
“I see a rapidly growing city as a place to live, grow and prosper,” said Greenville Mayor David Dreiling, who along with Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall were the guest speakers for the “State Of The City” and “State of the County” addresses during the Greenville Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon.
Dreiling said he would be stepping down as mayor after the May 1 elections, noting the past year did not go as he planned. Still, he detailed a long list of achievements which were able to reached, despite the pandemic, from the reconstruction of Stonewall Street south of Joe Ramsey; multiple water line replacements and improvements; renovations to the library, Reecy David Recreation Center, Wright Park Golf Course and Farmer’s Market.
This as the City Council set a budget with the lowest property tax rate in 23 years.
“That’s pretty fantastic,” Dreiling said.
He noted how the city’s population is growing fast. While the findings from the 2020 Census won’t be released until around Labor Day, Dreiling said the City of Greenville will no longer be considered a population of approximately 26,000 people.
“I think we are sitting in the 32,000 to 35,000 range,” Dreiling said, with some 1,000 new homes built locally in just the past year. “I expect in five years we will be closer to 50,000.”
Stovall began his remarks by thanking his predecessor, the late John Horn, who saw just how significant the population growth would be and worked to prepare the county.
“He set the foundation for growth, which I think has been pretty impressive,” said Stovall, pointing to estimates which say Hunt County has reached a population in excess of 102,000 people. But the growth is expected to cause some headaches for politicians this fall.
As the Census data will not be released until September, rather than this month as previously believed, that will give state and county lawmakers only a few weeks to come up with new lines for Congress, Texas House and Senate districts, and county commissioner precincts before candidates begin filing for the 2022 elections.
“It is going to be some interesting times,” Stovall said.
COVID-19 did prove beneficial to the county from one aspect, Stovall noted, as the county’s sales tax rebate receipts came in about $1 million higher than what had been budgeted.
“That’s because everyone has been buying at home,” Stovall said.
The county’s property tax rate has been reduced by 8.2 percent, while the commissioners have dedicated themselves to a “pay as you go” budget, as opposed to issuing bonds for projects.
“We are pretty close to it,” Stovall said. “Our financial situation has been so much better.”
In the near future, the county will have make decisions on whether to proceed with a new jail and how to address repairs and renovations to the Hunt County Courthouse, while also addressing the rapidly rising population.
“We’re trying to plan and prepare for the growth as fast as we can,” Stovall said.
