The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted this week to renew the county’s COVID-19 resolution, with the local regulations pending on the decisions of state officials.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the county’s orders would be based on resolutions issued during the past week by Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Supreme Court.
“The Commissioners Court is subject to what these people say,” Ray said.
It is yet to be determined whether in-person trials may be resumed in the Hunt County district courts for the first time in a year.
The commissioners voted Tuesday to extend the order, which had been similar previous orders in place for several months.
Ray said the new county order would be based Abbott issued latest executive order concerning COVID-19, as well as the order which would be issued by 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench, the Administrative Judge for Hunt County,
“That’s why there are two items in here, because we are subject to both,” Ray said.
Abbott’s 34th executive order, issued March 2, lifted the mask mandate in Texas, effective as of Wednesday, and increased capacity of all businesses in the state to 100 percent.
But the order did not directly impact the court system, which is under the jurisdiction of the Texas Supreme Court and the Office of Court Administration (OCA) and, locally, Bench.
The OCA announced Tuesday that district and county courts may conduct in-person proceedings, both jury and non-jury, if the local administrative district judge adopts the additional health protocols and procedures issued by the agency.
“We are going to do whatever the governor say and we are also going to do whatever the district judge says,” Ray said Wednesday.
The county’s latest official order is posted on the county’s web site at www.huntcounty.net/upload/page/8875/docs/Covid%20Resolution%2016656.pdf
Bench had not issued his ruling as of Wednesday.
There will still be logistical hurdles to overcome, whenever trials are allowed to resume.
The commissioners entered into rental agreements last year with the Greenville Municipal Auditorium, also known as the GMA, and the Texan Theater for the county’s use for jury selections.
Hunt County currently has four capital murder and five murder cases pending, not to mention child abuse, sexual assault and major drug possession cases.
