In an effort to help some businesses recover from the economic impact of COVID-19, L3Harris Technologies has been making early payments to more than 30 small businesses in Texas that are suppliers for the corporation and has also donated a total of $50,000 to United Ways in North Texas for its relief and recovery programs.
While a spokesperson for L3Harris declined to submit to the Herald-Banner a list of suppliers in Texas that would be receiving the accelerated payments, one such supplier was confirmed as Centrion Systems in Fort Worth.
“It was very meaningful to our company that during this unprecedented time, L3Harris thought of us and recognized the benefit of providing prepayment to our company,” Kari Fisher, the CEO of Centrion Systems, was quoted in a press release from L3Harris.
In total, L3Harris plans to make more than $100 million in prepayments to its small business suppliers nationwide. These companies manufacture products and provide services that L3Harris, in turn, uses to fulfill its contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, the governments and militaries of countries that are allies to the U.S., and other customers.
As for the United Way donations, L3Harris gave $10,000 to United Way of Hunt County, specifically. One of the local United Way’s main priorities right now is providing rental assistance to area families who are struggling to pay for their housing as a result of being out of work because of state and county-mandated closures because of COVID-19.
“We are very appreciative to L3Harris Technologies, for the generous donation to the Emergency Relief Fund COVID-19 for Hunt County families,” Executive Director of United Way of Hunt County Kalena Crossley said. “This support for our communities will allow us to provide financial assistance to families in need of rent and utilities due to this pandemic.”
While helping with rental assistance both through the Salvation Army Center and directly is a priority of United Way of Hunt County, the group also supports other local non-profits, including Youth 180, CASA for Hunt County, Hunt County Shared Ministries, Women in Need, Early Childhood Intervention, Raffa Clinic, Hunt County Kids, Lake Regional Community Center, Greenville Golden K Ramp Project, Senior Center Resources and Public Transit, and Lake Area Shared Ministries.
In addition to the small business supplier prepayments and donations to United Way, L3Harris also plans to invest more than $90 million in research and development projects throughout Texas this year, in an effort to better maintain the pace of technological innovation despite current economic uncertainty.
