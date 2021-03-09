This week, a few L3Harris employees from the facility in Greenville have been reading stories (via Zoom call) to second graders at the Katherine G. Johnson STEM Academy/Crockett Elementary School.
The books the 10 volunteers shared included “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly, “Astro Girl” by Ken Wilson-Max, and “Ada Twist, Scientist” by Andrea Beaty, all of which encourage students of diverse backgrounds to pursue interests in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
As students listened to the stories, many of them responded with questions ranging from “how were the stars made” to “how to astronauts go to the bathroom in space,” which STEM @ Crockett Principal Sebastian Bozas found encouraging.
“Even though COVID makes it more challenging, it’s important for our students to make connections with our community and to broaden their horizons about possible careers for their futures,” Bozas said. “The timing is perfect, because we’re studying space right now and we just landed a rover on Mars.
“Students are seeing why science matters.”
The reading was kicked off Tuesday, as L3Harris’ contribution to this year’s Read Across America Day. The books were provided by Young, Black & Lit, a nonprofit organization that specializes in improving access to children’s books to students from low-income households, and also seeks to affirm African-American children by promoting stories that feature historical and fictional people of color.
“Reading provides the foundation every child needs to be successful in school and in life,” said Jon M. Piatt, president of L3Harris’ Reconnaissance Mission Systems and Integrated Mission Systems. “I’m proud that our employees and employee resource groups are donating their time to show reading can be informative and fun when children connect with the characters in the story.”
