Brad Kellar | Herald-Banner

Employees of the L3Harris plant in Greenville, and members of their families, lined up before dawn again Friday  for another “Stop The Mandate!” protest. Employees at the defense contractor are opposed to having to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as a result of President Joe Biden's September executive order requiring vaccination for employees of contractors who do business with the federal government. The order doesn't allow workers to opt- or test out. Employees have told the Herald-Banner they are under a Dec. 8 deadline to be fully vaccinated.

