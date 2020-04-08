An employee at the L3Harris facility in Greenville – who has been on vacation since March 30 in another county – recently tested positive for COVID-19 in that county, a spokesperson for L3Harris told the Herald-Banner Wednesday.
Since learning of the employee’s diagnosis, L3Harris has notified other employees who may have come into contact with the affected employee and sent them home to isolate, Senior Manager of Marketing Communications Lance Martin explained.
L3Harris has also temporarily closed a lab and office area at the Greenville facility as a precaution as crews work to sanitize those areas.
“The deep cleaning of these areas is in addition to the increased cleaning schedule we have implemented over the past several weeks throughout all our facilities,” Martin said.
As of Wednesday, about 20 percent (1,300) of the 6,500 employees at L3Harris’ facility in Greenville are working from home.
“We are monitoring rapidly changing conditions and are making adjustments as warranted,” Martin said. “We take very seriously the health and safety of our employees and the well-being of those around them.”
