Editor’s note: This week’s edition features Greenville City Council Member Tim Kruse. Last week’s edition featured Kruse’s wife, Aletha Kruse.
With a slew of fresh ideas that increase community pride, Tim and Aletha Kruse and their blended family make Greenville a better place to live.
Two months ago, Tim Kruse took the oath as the Place 4 representative on the Greenville City Council. After living here for 14 years and being involved in several local activities, he decided to run for the council.
“I hope to improve what I can,” Kruse said during a recent interview. “A lot of small reasons added up to draw my interest and made me want to represent my district. I want to be part of what’s going on in Greenville. Aletha and I didn’t run for city council and school board to try to gain power. We ran because we see where we can help out.”
Kruse is best known for creating the annual Greenville Flag Project with Aletha and their family.
“Tim was inspired to put up flags after he saw a CBS Sunday Morning show about the Flagman,” Aletha Kruse said.
According to the TV program, Larry Eckhardt, the “Flagman” of Illinois, traveled great distances for many years to soldiers’ funerals and lined the procession routes with American flags to show gratitude for their sacrifices.
“That broadcast is what got the whole thing started,” Tim said. “It got me thinking about putting more flags on Park Street during the Fourth of July parade. Then we started putting flags everywhere. After we lined the Audie Murphy Overpass with flags, Aletha came up with the idea for the crosses. She’s a Navy veteran and always wanted to honor fallen soldiers in some way.
“The overpass is the perfect place for the flags and crosses. That spot opens up on both sides and has a rolling hill.
“We have good cooperation with Greenville’s Parks and Recreation department and the grounds people to make the project happen. They have been a great help over the years and try to keep the area looking nice especially from Memorial Day through the Fourth of July.”
In 2016, Greenville attorney Dan Perkins began volunteering with the Kruses to put flags along the highway.
“Our team’s work included unbundling the flags, taking them out of the bed of the pickup truck and handing to flags to Tim,” Perkins said. “Tim would take the flags and force the flag pole down into the ground with enough force to keep the flags in place for a few weeks. Tim had the hard job; it takes incredible strength to do this properly.
“Besides the flags, Tim and his volunteers also make the crosses and put them out at the overpass. I cannot imagine how much of his own time and money Tim has invested in the Flag Project.
“Tim is an extremely patriotic man. He never told me about his patriotism or his political views. I observed it. He is a man of integrity. I would trust him with any job. Tim is always ‘making Greenville proud.’”
Originally from Davenport, Iowa, Tim majored in theater design and production at the University of Northern Iowa. He moved to Hunt County from Chicago.
“I was working in Chicago for a rigging company that did family corporate events around the country,” he said. “I accepted a sales position for Extreme Structures and Navigations, which was located in Emory at that time so I settled in Greenville.”
Through the years, Tim has been a lead rigger for large arena shows throughout the U.S., including his long association with a Greenville-connected band.
“When I was at Extreme Structures, I worked with MercyMe as the lead rigger for five or six years,” he said. “They are really fun to work with. They’re very personable. The artists interact with everyone so it’s nice to be on tour with them.”
Because of the pandemic, the Kruses’ Entertainment Rigging Service has been shut down for months.
“I had three different packages going for the year,” Tim said. “They all canceled. After a water leak had caused us to move out of our house on Park Street, we had originally planned to have a contractor do all the work, but when COVID hit and shut down my industry, I suddenly had a lot of time on my hands.
“I’m normally gone two-thirds of the year, but my schedule opened wide, and I realized that I could get a lot of things done myself. This is the second full remodel of the house. We had a chance to redo all the things that we didn’t like from the first time. I learned a lot of construction work from all I’ve done in theater and set building. The house is now 99 percent finished.”
Another ongoing project, the Kruse’s land east of Greenville served as the site for a Boy Scout Camp this summer.
“When my son Jacob was looking for an alternative to summer camp, they were all shut down,“ Tim said. “The Boy Scout troop got to use our land for a camp. They called it Camp Dewberry, and so we have named the place Dewberry Farm.
“I put up a warehouse/barn, and we’ve done a lot of clearing of the land. There is a nice little two-acre pond out there.
“For a while, I planned to use the property for concerts, but that hasn’t worked out. I also basically have all the equipment to do a drive-in movie. A few weeks ago, we showed a movie there and had campfires. We would like to do more, but we’re not going to rush. But it is a place to easily get cars in and out.”
Besides his flag project, Tim has been involved in other local events. Pud Kearns of Greenville’s mega-successful annual “Bras for the Cause” competition praised him for his help.
“Tim Kruse is so talented and has always been a pleasure to work with,” Kearns said. “When we approached him a few years ago about our crazy idea to light the courthouse in pink for Bras for the Cause, his immediate response was ‘You get the permission for me to do it and you can consider it done.’ I’ll never forget the surprise of everyone as the evening got dark and there was this beautiful display of light. We are so lucky to have both Tim and Aletha living — and involved — in Greenville.”
