The Greenville Kiwanis Club dedicated its weekly meeting Tuesday to recognizing the finest examples of local law enforcement and firefighting.
The club announced the recipients of the Greenville Police Officer, Greenville Firefighter and Hunt County Sheriff’s Officer of the year, continuing a tradition that began in 1988.
Kiwanis member Dan Perkins coordinated the event and said the honor was especially meaningful this year.
“All of these agencies are especially impacted by the racial division that is in this country right now,” Perkins said. “They are the people who stand up for us every day.”
Perkins noted how he participated in a march held in June in downtown Greenville in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“And the people who were protecting us were the people in this room,” Perkins said.
Greenville Fire-Rescue Chief Jeremy Powell introduced Battalion Chief Todd Warren as the Firefighter of the Year. Powell said Warren was respected for his consistency.
“Unlike some, he tries to look at both sides of the picture,” Powell said, noting Warren was key in relaying information from the department’s administration to the rank and file and back.
“It is extremely important to us to be on the same page with those guys,” Powell said. “I can’t tell him how much I appreciate that.”
The presentation of the award to Warren was curtailed suddenly as both he and Powell were called out to the scene of an automobile accident on Interstate 30.
Hunt County Sheriff’s Patrol Lt. Jason Smith announced Sgt. David Wilson was chosen as the Deputy of the Year.
Smith said Wilson, who oversees the department’s Narcotics Division, has been instrumental in working with federal law enforcement agencies in drug interdiction efforts.
“We’ve been able to get in a lot of houses, seize a lot of property and recover a lot of stolen items and get those back to people,” Smith said. “We’ve done a lot of good things this past year, so that’s why we nominated him.”
Greenville Police Department Sgt. Terry Robertson was named as the Police Officer of the Year, but was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting.
Each of the honorees was designated by their supervisors and their names are inscribed on plaques that rest on the walls of their respective offices.
