Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. never made an appearance in Greenville, never mentioned the city in any of his famous speeches.
King, a civil rights leader and the creator of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, was slain in 1968. Since 1986, the third Monday in January has been observed as a federal holiday in King’s honor.
More than 50 years after his death, there are Greenville residents who continue to hold to King’s dream, a legacy that has become even more important following more than a year of division over issues of racial equality and politics in the United States.
“Peace, tolerance and justice are more significant to me now because of all the hate, racial discrimination and large numbers of murders,” said Dr. Dimetrous Nixon, who is known as a local African American historian and 2020 Herald-Banner Unsung Hero.
“Dr. King practiced ‘non-violence’,” Nixon added. “He believed that love was always the biggest weapon. I think about all his unconditional tolerance, especially in January and what a better to honor such a great man, than by doing this on his birthday. These three words for me are a vision of equality and has been a world changing event for me and especially other African Americans. One of Dr. King's sayings; ‘Peace cannot be kept by force, but only achieved by understanding.’”
Another Unsung Hero, Emily Thompson, the co-owner of Love & Integrity Funeral Home in Greenville said she believes King’s words continue to speak volumes.
“King’s voice was silenced years ago upon his death but the words, if we are really listening with our hearts speak even clearer than ever before,” Thompson said. “In these times these three quotes of Dr. Martin Luther King speak to me daily by seeing what once was our gloomy past transpire once more before our eyes:
1. ‘In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends.’
2. ‘Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.’
3. ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.’
“So I ask the question, did we ever love each other as civil people or did we love only as long as whom you believe is in power?”
