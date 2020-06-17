Greenville ISD School Board President John Kelso announced his resignation from the board Tuesday, explaining that he has a family member who wants to apply for a teaching position with the district.
“According to state law, I must resign my position before the district is allowed to hire a relative,” Kelso wrote in his letter of resignation. “Rest assured that my reason for leaving does not have anything to do with disappointment for anything the board or administration has done, or for any difference of opinion between myself and anyone associated with the district.”
In his announcement, Kelso set the effective date of his resignation to July 1. While no decisions have been made yet, the school board’s operating procedures allow the trustees to decide on the method of selection for an interim member or to simply let the position sit vacant until the next election. Also, if the board chooses to not re-organize its officers, Vice President Kim Butcher will perform the duties of the president in the interim.
“I am very proud of the numerous new initiatives and programs we have all been part of establishing these past five years, including the PRIDE initiative, the PRIDE Center, dual language program, Early College High School, Footsteps to Brilliance, CTE Certifications, K-3 goal setting, all the while maintaining true financial stability to the district,” Kelso said as words of encouragement in his letter.
In response to the announcement, Superintendent Demetrus Liggins thanked Kelso for his service to the district.
“President Kelso has truly made a difference in the lives of the students of GISD … the positive effect of his leadership will continue long after his departure.”
In the upcoming election, the school board currently has six candidates running for three different member districts (not counting Kelso’s District 5), with incumbent Trena Stafford and challenger Anji Taylor running to represent District 2 while three first-time candidates – Janna Stephens, Michael Phillips and Scott Potter – vie for the District 3 spot (which is currently served by Butcher), and Tish Woodruff is running unopposed to represent District 4.
Because of COVID-19, the election was rescheduled from May 2 to Nov. 3.
