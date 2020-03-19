With school campuses being closed into April as a precaution against possible exposure to the coronavirus, families across the country are adjusting to spending more time together.
In Greenville, many parents are striving to make the best of this challenging time.
“We have a small farm, just outside of town, where we have birds, pigs and sheep, and we’re surrounded by basically a forest, so we’re making a learning experience out of it by picking edible things like onion, dandelion, clover, bean plants from our garden two years ago, and acorns and pecans, to make this time positive and so our kids can learn to take care of themselves.” Erica Painter told the Herald-Banner.
“We’re in contact with the school, and assignments for our middle (child), who’s in pre-K, are in the mail but it hasn’t arrived yet, so I have my teenager reading to my middle and the baby,” she added.
In addition to providing learning experiences, other parents in the area are doing their best to keep their family’s and the community’s spirits up.
An example is Brian and Amy Miears, who have been posted videos on social media of them singing Christian praise and worship songs with their daughters.
“We’d never done anything like that before, but we’ve been hearing about a lot of friends who are experiencing anxiety in this situation, so my wife thought that instead of staying on our cellphones and our video games, to start posting songs,” Brian Miears said.
“The hardest thing has been that we can’t go outside because of the rain, so we’ve been doing a lot of eating and watching Netflix when our internet is working,” he added.
In addition to posting inspirational songs online, Miears is also a band director for Caddo Mills ISD and recently received permission from the district to bring band students their band instruments.
“They’re going to let me load up a school bus and distribute instruments to the kids,” Miears said. “Some of them have messaged me and they’re really anxious to get back into the band hall.”
Despite the change to their usual schedule, both Painter and Miears are appreciative of the opportunities that change can bring.
“I’ve learned that I really enjoy staying at home with my kids,” Painter said. “There’s nothing like the time I’ve been able to have with them.”
Similarly, Miears said, “I encourage people to look around and find something to appreciate that they never noticed before. I also encourage them to spend time in prayer, if they’re believers, or to get out a good book to read.”
