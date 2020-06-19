There will be some changes to this year’s local observance of Juneteenth, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there will still be a celebration of freedom in Greenville today.
In the past, the local Juneteenth event has been an all-day observance conducted at Graham Park in Greenville. But the time around the NAACP Greenville Branch is hosting the “Drive By — Pick Up — And Go” event between 1 and 3 p.m. in the parking lot at Crestview Christian Church, 5605 Wesley St.
“We will have free food and drinks to go, plus informational materials on health, economics and technology,” said NAACP Greenville Branch President Will Hobdy. “This format is due to COVID-19 stay safe protocols and with the rising number of new cases it’s the best thing we can do to help keep people safe.”
The event is also being sponsored by the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and the Mighty Men of Valor and is expected to also include interviews and conversations and a special guest song and is being broadcast by KKVI 88.9 FM.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States and is the remembrance of June 19, 1865, when the enslaved in Galveston received word of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.
Anyone wanting additional information about the event is being asked to call
972-371-0065.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.