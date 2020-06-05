Greenville still plans on celebrating Independence Day with a parade, patriotism, live music and fireworks, although the COVID-19 pandemic will result in some changes to the traditional events.
• The 28th Annual Park Street July 4 parade, presented by the Park Street Historical Association, will take place, although organizers are encouraging spectators and those entering the parade to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. As of press time, there is still a chance the parade route could be extended slightly to allow enough room for spacing among the expected large crowd.
Staging will again start at 9 a.m. at the east end of Park Street and the parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4, before proceeding west on Park Street. Additional information will be available at www.parkstreetgreenville.org.
After the parade at about 11 a.m., the Kavanaugh United Methodist Church will present the annual Patriotic Program.
• The city of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is presenting the Bottle Rocket Bash that evening at the Greenville SportsPark. The free event celebrates the United States Armed Forces, which is expected to include the largest fireworks show in Hunt County, along with food vendors and live music. this year’s featured performer is Grupo Stampede.
Because of the pandemic, however, the Kids Zone will not be part of the event and social distancing will be enforced. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 903-457-2994 or visit the event’s website at greenvilletx.fun/180/Bottle-Rocket-Bash.
• The City of Greenville is also hosting the annual Firecracker 5K. Registration/packet pick-up will begin at 7 a.m. July 4 and the race will begin at 8 a.m. in front of Kavanaugh Methodist Church on Park Street and will end at the same location. Participants will be divided into groups of 10, with their specific start times noted. Parking is available at Park Street Baptist Church, 2205 Park Street. Registration is available online at www.greenvilletx.fun. Those who sign up by June 17 get a guaranteed shirt, Cost is $25 per person.
