The J.C. Penney store in Greenville is scheduled to close its doors this summer, according to an announcement from the company’s corporate office.
However, the store in the Promenade Shopping Center was already shut down as of Friday morning.
The company issued a statement Thursday night on its website at jcp.com, indicating it was closing 154 stores across the United States this summer as part of a bankruptcy filing.
After a comprehensive review of our retail footprint, JCPenney made the difficult decision to close 154 stores,” according to the statement. “We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want.”
A check of the store at 6834 Wesley St. revealed the doors and windows were barred, with notices indicating the outlet was “temporally closed” and referring interested persons to the corporate website. The closure occurred in March in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the effects of the outbreak being felt more each day, our primary concern and area of focus is and has been on the health and safety of our associates, our customers, and our communities,” Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JC Penney said during a statement issued at the time. “We know this is a critical, unprecedented time and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted.”
The list on the website noted the Greenville location, which still had the store as being part of the former “Crossroads Mall” was one of seven stores closing in Texas, including one each in Dallas, Paris and Palestine.
The Penney store was one of the original anchors of the former Crossroads Mall which opened about 36 years ago. The mall was demolished and transformed into the Greenville Promenade through an agreement with the city of Greenville.
In March 2012, city officials entered into an agreement with Triyar/Crossroads Greenville Properties for the redevelopment of the property.
The city would receive a portion of the increased sales taxes generated by the redevelopment of the mall, splitting the increase with the mall’s owners.
Under the terms of the agreement, Triyar/Crossroads was to invest $11 million on the transformation.
In March 2016 the store received the Founder’s Award — the company’s highest distinction for excellence. At the ceremony, Marvin R. Ellison, chief executive officer, and Joe McFarland, executive vice president of stores, presented Greenville general manager Lisa Woods with a commemorative plaque in recognition of the store meeting or exceeding all performance goals. Only 102 of about 1,000 stores received the award.
The store installed a new facade and front entrance in April 2016, to better match the architecture of the rest of the shopping center.
The Bealls store in the Promenade Shopping Center began a closing sale in mid-November 2019.
At the time store manager Diana Garcia said she had been informed the store would be changing to Gordmans, a chain of off-price department stores founded in Omaha, Nebraska, by mid-July.
Stage had indicated it was converting about 100 stores to Gordmans.
