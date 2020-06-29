Multiple events honoring Independence Day are scheduled in Greenville and Hunt County this week, but as is the case with just about everything else these days, will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and any or all of the activities may yet be changed as a result of the developing situation.
• The 28th annual Park Street July 4 parade, presented by the Park Street Historical Association, will take place, although organizers are encouraging spectators and those entering the parade to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines and the parade route has been extended slightly to allow enough room for spacing among for the expected large crowd. Staging will again start at 9 a.m. July 4 at the east end of Park Street.
Derek Price, the 2020 parade chairman, said that instead of ending at the Johnson Street intersection, the parade route has been proposed to turn right on Johnson Street and terminate at Hemphill Street.
“If we use a longer route — just a couple of blocks more than normal — we’ll have more space for viewers to spread out and extra room for the parade traffic to dissipate at the end,” Price said in a statement issued June 6. “For people who want to keep their distance, we think this will make it a bit easier.”
Longtime Park Street resident James Narramore has been named as Grand Marshal for the event.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday before proceeding west on Park Street. Additional information is available at www.parkstreetgreenville.org.
* The city of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is presenting the Bottle Rocket Bash on July 4 evening at the Greenville SportsPark. The free event celebrates the United States Armed Forces, which is expected to include the largest fireworks show in Hunt County, along with food vendors and live music. This year’s featured performer is Grupo Stampede.
Because of the pandemic, however, the Kids Zone will not be part of the event and social distancing will be enforced. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 903-457-2994 or visit the event’s website at greenvilletx.fun/180/Bottle-Rocket-Bash.
* The 2020 Firecracker 5K, “United We Run” is also scheduled on the morning of July 4, beginning and ending at the Kavanaugh United Methodist Church. Additional information on registration is available at the above number or online at greenvilletx.fun.
Note: All of the above information may be changed, following the results of a special Greenville City Council meeting Monday morning which concerns Gov. Greg Abbott’s proclamation allowing mayors and county judges to limit outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 100 people to help with social distancing as a precaution against COVID-19. Additional details will be released as they become available.
• The Higher Trails Cowboy Church, 5544 FM 903, in Celeste will be serving hotdogs and drinks starting at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, with a fireworks show starting at dark. Those wanting to attend are asked to bring their lawn chairs or are invited to watch from their vehicles in the church’s parking lot.
• The city of Quinlan, Quinlan Economic Development Corporation and Alliance National Bank are hosting the Independence Day Celebration, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, July 3, at the Quinlan Community Park, 415 Highway Spur 264 (Old Business 34) in Quinlan. Parking is available at Cannon Elementary and Butler Intermediate Schools. The event will feature music from the 3rd Street Band, food vendors and a fireworks show at dark. Self-screening is recommended prior to attending, and spectators are asked to follow social distancing of at least six feet, other than with family members. While in the concession line, those attending are recommended to wear face masks.
• The Bois d’Arc 4th of July Celebration, hosted by the Commerce Chamber of Commerce, will be a fireworks display only this year, starting at 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Eddie Moore Park, 2800 FM 3218, Commerce. Patriotic music will be simulcast on KETR 88.9FM. Viewing of the fireworks will be from inside vehicles only and spectators are being asked to remain inside or immediately next to their vehicle and park in one of the area parking lots.
