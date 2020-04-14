To help provide protective masks for caregivers, healthcare workers, first responders and others on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus, the group Facemasks for Greenville is bringing together volunteers from throughout to community to help create batches of homemade masks.
“Even if people can’t sew, we can still use their help, because they can cut fabric and get it ready for those of us who are sewing, and that helps us save time and we can make more masks much more quickly,” Facemasks for Greenville organizer Lori Ulmer told the Herald-Banner.
Ulmer, her mother Brenda Clayton, and about five volunteers have recently made batches of masks for employees at Greenville Health and Rehab and a volunteer emergency response team in Commerce, and are currently working on masks for nursing homes as far away as Winnsboro, Texas, and Fort Smith, Arkansas.
“We have a person who is from Greenville but works at a nursing home in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and they asked us if we could make some masks for employees their facility,” Ulmer said. “Even if we have people from outside of the area ask for masks, we won’t turn them down.
“If they’re in need, we won’t say no.”
For the most part, people wanting to volunteer their time to make masks and those wishing to donate fabric and other supplies to the group, have been reaching out on the Facemasks for Greenville Facebook page, but they may also call Ulmer at 214-544-5941.
Some businesses in town that have been receiving donations of fabric for making masks have been delivering it to the group.
“Brittany Peters-Sims with Coker-Mathews recently gave us some fabric that someone dropped off at her office,” Ulmer said. “We appreciate any help we can get.”
In addition to Facemasks for Greenville, several local churches have members who are volunteering to make masks for healthcare workers.
“There are ladies in my church who are sewing face masks and making sure our seniors have good food and their meds,” the Rev. Deana Shultz Lowe of Westview United Methodist Church said.
Those with sewing skills who would like instructions on how to make a protective mask can visit the following link: https://bit.ly/2ygNk2q.
