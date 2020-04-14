“If they’re in need, we won’t say no.”

Brenda Clayton, left, clutches a fistful of hand-sewn masks that were recently completed by her friend Kristen Culverhouse. The two ladies, both members of Highland Terrace Baptist Church, are coordinating with other church members to manufacture homemade masks. This batch of 100, the ladies said, were destined for use at Greenville Rehab. Clayton also said to check out the Facebook page “Facemasks for Greenville.”