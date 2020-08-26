Refugees from Hurricane Laura have begun arriving in Greenville and Hunt County, ahead of the storm’s anticipated arrival.
Meanwhile, after Tropical Storm Marco fizzled out, at least there is a chance that Laura could bring some relief from the severe drought and elevated fire danger conditions in the area.
As was the case when Hurricanes Katrina and Rita struck the Gulf Coast back to back in 2015, residents of the affected areas headed to Hunt County.
Stacey Ross-Gordon with the Comfort Suites, 2005 Centerpoint Lane, said the inquiries began early Tuesday.
“They have been calling all morning booking rooms,” she said, adding two had signed in as of the afternoon. “They are driving here as individuals and bringing pets with them.”
Ruby Garcia with the Best Western Plus Monica Royale Inn and Suites, 3001 Mustang Crossing, said the hotel had also been contacted.
“Right now I have just one guest who is registered,” Garcia said Tuesday afternoon. “We have had one or two others who have contacted us about getting away from the hurricane.”
A representative with the Holiday Inn Express Hotel and Suites next door said the hotel had accepted “a few” reservations connected to hurricane refugees.
As of press time Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center was reporting that once Laura makes landfall, it was expected to follow a path along the Texas/Louisiana border and brush the East Texas region with tropical storm-force winds Thursday afternoon.
There was no indication as of Tuesday of plans by Hunt County officials to open up a shelter, such as was the case in 2015 when the Hunt County Fairgrounds was used for refugees of both Katrina and Rita.
“As far as I know, it is still a wait and see,” said David Alexander with the Hunt County Homeland Security/Emergency Management. Alexander said while evacuation orders have been issued, “there’s been nothing telling them to head this way.”
As of press time Tuesday, the National Weather Service forecast was calling for slight chances of showers and thunderstorms today, and a better chance Thursday when tropical storm conditions are possible. Rain chances then decrease again on Thursday night into Friday.
Counties just to the southeast were already under a tropical storm watch as of Tuesday evening.
With hopes there is no severe weather associated with the storms, the heavy rains that may be a part of the system would certainly be welcome in relieving the current drought.
According to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, which monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator used to determine the threat of fire danger, portions of Hunt County remained under extreme drought conditions Tuesday.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, indicating it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Tuesday, Hunt County recorded readings of 528 to 746, with a countywide average of 683.
A reading of between 600 and 800 under the KBDI is associated with more severe drought with increased wildfire occurrence.
The Texas A&M Forest Service listed Hunt, Kaufman and Rockwall counties under a “very high” risk of grass and wildfires Monday.
Hunt County is not under a ban on outdoor burning at present and has not been since September 2019.
However, fire officials across the county are urging anyone planning on conducting a controlled burn to use extreme caution because of the drought and fire danger.
