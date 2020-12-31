Beginning Monday, Jan. 4, and continuing through Thursday, Jan. 7, Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville will make available 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Tier 1B residents of Hunt County.
The hospital will administer 125 vaccines each day from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Numbers will be assigned to each eligible person upon arrival at Hunt Regional Medical Center beginning no earlier than 9 a.m. each day.
Tier 1B vaccination focuses on people who are vulnerable to severe illness. There is strong and consistent evidence that acquiring COVID-19 would result in critical complications within this group. Attempting to prevent the disease among this group will relieve pressure on our healthcare system.
Eligible persons include those over age 65 and people over age 16 with at least one of the following chronic conditions: Cancer, chronic kidney disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Type 2 Diabetes, severe obesity, Sickle Cell Disease and heart disease.
Vaccine candidates must reside in Hunt County and fit the above criteria.
If you have questions about whether or not you should receive the vaccine, contact your primary care physician.
The person getting the vaccine is encouraged to print the COVID vaccine consent form, complete it and bring it with them. The v-safe form is required by the state. Each person receiving the vaccine must register with the state and complete the daily questionnaires they will receive. For full vaccine information and printable forms, visit our www.huntregional.org/covidvaccine.
Additional details are available on the Hunt Regional Medical Center website: www.huntregional.org/covidvaccine.
