With hundreds of new cases of the virus reported during the weekend, local hospital officials are again expected to meet with the Hunt County Commissioners Court, seeking federal grant monies to help deal with the pandemic.
Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Lee Boles is scheduled to make an appeal during today’s commissioners regular session, starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or videoconference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
It is the third time Hunt Regional Healthcare has asked the county for assistance through the American Rescue Plan and comes as the hospital system is again dealing with a surge in hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 virus.
Former Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Richard Carter had appeared before the commissioners in October and requested an additional allocation of the county’s American Rescue Plan funding to assist in recovering deficits related to the pandemic.
The commissioners pledged in August to provide $1 million from the federal funds after Carter described the staffing situation at Hunt Regional Healthcare Center as critical.
Carter said in October that during August and September, Hunt Regional Medical Center recorded some $8.4 million in expenses related to COVID-19 and had received about $3.5 million in payments. At that time, Carter had requested the commissioners pledge another $1.8 million from the ARP funding.
Boles said Thursday afternoon that 30.91% of the patients hospitalized in Hunt County were due to COVID-19 as of Jan. 19, with 51 COVID positive inpatients at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville. Of those patients, 15 were reported to be in the ICU, with seven on ventilators.
The hospital is not alone in dealing with surging COVID-19 cases.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is again suspending all in-person visitation at the Hunt County Jail due to rising cases.
The Sheriff’s Office stated Monday morning that due to COVID-19 precautions in place, and in an effort to limit public exposure to the contagion, all non-emergency public services are suspended at the jail until further notice.
Jail staff that have contracted the virus have been asked to isolate at home to limit the potential spread, and those employees may not return to work until cleared per CDC guidelines. Inmates confirmed to have COVID-19 are quarantined and isolated in the jail.
Sheriff Terry Jones stressed that the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is taking every precaution to ensure there is minimal spread of the virus in the facility.
Although infections appear to be leveling off in other parts of the country, that doesn’t appear to be the case here.
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported that as of Sunday afternoon, there had been 336 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hunt County than had been reported Thursday, Jan. 20. Along with the 336 additional confirmed cases, DSHS was reporting 76 more probable cases than three days earlier. Hunt County has recorded 323 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
