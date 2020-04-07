Thanks to donations of N95 masks, disposable gowns, face shields and other pieces of personal protective equipment to Hunt Regional Medical Center, the hospital is better equipped as its staff continues to prepare to treat future patients with COVID-19, while also protecting its other patients from potential exposure to the virus.
The donated items came from donors, including L3Harris, Innovation First International, Electric Inc., Home Depot, Chelsea Building Products, Sherwin Williams, Raven Aerostar, Patricia Rife and DVM, which “has been a tremendous help,” Hunt Regional CEO Richard Carter said.
Since early March, Hunt Regional staff members have met in weekly meetings to make plans for how to respond to a COVID-19 outbreak.
“Any patient who has symptoms of the coronavirus, severe enough to require hospitalization, is placed in an isolation room for treatment until test results are confirmed,” according to a press release sent from Hunt Regional late Friday afternoon.
As of Friday morning, the hospital had tested 323 people for coronavirus – 224 of which came back negative, two of which came back positive, and 99 were still pending – Lisa Hill, director of marketing communications for Hunt Regional told the Herald-Banner.
“At this time, we have treated some patients with COVID-19 at Hunt Regional Medical Center. Those patients have been treated and released,” according to the release.
In addition to treating those showing symptoms of coronavirus in isolation rooms, hospital staff is also ratcheting down on safety precautions in other ways.
For one, access to the hospital is now limited to just the main entrance and the ER, and everyone who enters, including staff, is to be screened for cough and has to get their temperature checked.
Also, per the CDC’s recommendations, Hunt Regional is exercising extra caution in the delivery room and NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit).
“An expectant mother, who is in labor, can have only one designated person with her in the delivery room and no other visitors,” Hill told the Herald-Banner. “This same designated person can visit the mother and baby once the mother/baby are in postpartum.
“This same rule would apply to a surrogate — only one designated person could be in the delivery room and visit.”
Also, babies in NICU can only have one parent visiting at a time.
Other Hunt Regional patients will also only be allowed to have loved ones who are healthcare decision-makers as visitors.
While the hospital still encourages people to go to the emergency room if they are experiencing any kind of serious, potentially life-threatening health issues such as chest pains, shortness of breath or a high fever, they are asking that people avoid visiting the emergency department if at all possible.
This previous week, Hunt Regional has also activated an emergency operations process, which has included acquiring additional hospital beds and ventilators, converting several patient rooms into isolation rooms, and the forming of a volunteer labor pool to assist existing staff.
In addition to these precautions, the hospital is also looking at ways to maintain patient and staff morale and comfort during this stressful time.
“We have set up available showers for staff to utilize at the end of their shifts, if they’d like,” Friday’s press release gave as an example. “Our nursing staff are helping patients use their cellphones to Facetime with family who cannot visit. If a patient does not have a cellphone we have iPads and laptops that nurses are taking to patient rooms.”
As Hunt Regional Medical Center continues to prepare for the fight against COVID-19, the hospital’s staff continues to strongly recommend the same precautions that have been stressed by the CDC and medical professionals for the last several weeks.
“Our dedicated team of healthcare professionals is prepared and ready to meet the challenges of COVID-19,” according to the statement. “How can you help? The best way is to stay home, maintain social distancing when leaving home cannot be avoided, and wash your hands.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone during this difficult time.”
