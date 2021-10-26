Hunt County is still reporting decreases in the number of active COVID-19 cases, while local hospital officials say the number of patients affected by the virus is also dropping to where twice weekly updates may no longer be needed.
Hunt Regional CEO Richard Carter appeared before the Hunt County Commissioners Court Tuesday morning and requested an additional allocation of the county’s American Rescue Plan funding to help the agency recover the remaining deficits related to the pandemic.
During a Tuesday afternoon COVID-19 update, Carter said the Commerce ER is still expected to reopen for business this week.
“Even though the overall inpatient census remains high, we are on track to reopen Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center in Commerce on Thursday at 7 a.m.” Carter said. “Today there are a total of 133 inpatients at Hunt Regional Medical Center plus an additional 11 babies. Our traditional patient census is less than 100 patients.”
Carter added that COVID-19 admissions also continue to decrease.
“Today there are 13 COVID+ patients with four of those in ICU,” Carter said. “Of the four ICU COVID+ patients, three are on ventilators. The total ICU census is 17 patients. The best news is we have zero patients holding in any of our ERs. The overflow patient care area in our Post Anesthesia Care Unit has 3 patients. This reduction has allowed us to reopen inpatient surgical procedures. If this downward trend continues this week, as we believe it will, then I will plan to send my final COVID update this Friday, Oct. 29.”
In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there were 142 active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, 29 less than Sunday, and 121 less than Oct. 12.
Hunt County had recorded a total of 289 deaths attributed to COVID-19, one more than on Sunday. The county has recorded 108 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8. The statistics were compiled by the state agency Monday afternoon.
