Hunt County is reporting a significant increase in deaths connected to COVID-19, as county and state health officials continue to reconcile the numbers related to the virus, and there were 11 additional COVID-19 cases reported Friday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included four from Campbell, three from Commerce, two from Greenville and one each from Caddo Mills and Quinlan.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report issued Saturday morning indicated the county had 1,415 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,252 recoveries.
There were 142 current cases, with 123 patients recovering at home and 19 recovering in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 8,250 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Saturday morning, an increase of 194 tests since Friday.
The county’s testing positivity rating, which state officials define as the total number of tests divided by the total number of COVID-19 cases, was 17.15 percent Saturday.
A total of 21 people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Saturday, six more than what was reported Friday.
County officials announced that the six additional deaths were derived from records and information from the state and local providers, and include deaths over the past few weeks – including several for which the County has not yet received official death certificates. The deaths included three 65-plus males and one 65-plus female from Greenville, one 65-plus female from Commerce, and one 65-plus male from Farmersville.
The Texas Department of State Health Services, reported 29 fatalities in Hunt County as of Saturday.
County officials have explained the difference in county and state death totals is based on a change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
As of Saturday morning, the total number of COVID-19 related death certificates was reported at 27.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
