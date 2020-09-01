Hunt County’s COVID-19 statistics are revealing marked improvements, with a sharp increase in the number of recovered patients and a dip in the total number of current cases.
Texas A&M Commerce has also issued its latest update on the extent of the virus on campus.
Hunt County reported 15 more cases of the virus Monday night. The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases includednine from the Greenville ZIP Codes, four from Commerce and one each from Campbell and Quinlan.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report issued this morning indicated the county had 1,429 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,304 recoveries, representing an increase of 52 people since Saturday’s report.
There were 104 current cases, 38 fewer than Saturday, with 87 patients recovering at home and 17 recovering in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 8,605 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Saturday morning, an increase of 355 tests since Saturday.
The county’s testing positivity rating, which state health officials define as the total number of tests divided by the total number of COVID-19 cases, was 16.6 percent Saturday.
County officials announced how there are differences with the Texas Department of State Health Services in the number of deaths attributed to the virus.
The number of state-reported deaths was set at 29 today, the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) is 27, and the number of County-citizen deaths that the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm was at 21 this morning.
As of this morning, Texas A&M Commerce was reporting 95 students and one employee have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating, while 196 students and three employees have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are quarantined. Updates are available at https://new.tamuc.edu/coronavirus/
• Information on the impact of COVID-19 in Hunt County is available at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
• Information on the statewide impact of COVID-19 is available from the Texas Department of State Health Services at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
