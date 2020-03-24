During the current time of uncertainty, one agency is continuing to offer services to local residents in need.
Wally Jeffers, executive director of Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH. said the agency will continue to assist residents at the office at 2805 King Street in Greenville between 9 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday in the parking lot of the building and not by face-to-face contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Clients can call ahead and the items will be placed in a car’s back seat or trunk or through a pickup’s tailgate.
Jeffers said FISH is still receiving shipments from the North Texas Food Bank and will continue to provide assistance to its clients every 30 days for as long as possible, along with assistance with rent and/or utility payments. The agency is taking the steps as a safety precaution for its clients, its employees and its volunteers. Jeffers said in addition to many of its clients who receive assistance being age 65 or older, several of the volunteers of FISH also fall into the high risk category and therefore FISH is seeking younger volunteers.
Those wishing to donate or volunteer or who nay want additional information can call FISH at 903-455-0545.
