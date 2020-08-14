Hunt County added 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday night, but also reported the recovery of hundreds of patients affected with the virus and a corresponding decrease in the number of active cases.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included eight from the Greenville ZIP Codes, two each from Quinlan, Lone Oak, Royse City, and Caddo Mills and one each from Commerce, Wills point, Farmersville and Campbell.
Two of the patients were reported hospitalized, while the rest were reported recovering at home.
Hunt County had reported 1,261 total positive cases as of Friday morning, with 1,048 recoveries, 222 more than what had been reported Thursday. The statistics included 204 current cases, 202 fewer than the day before. A total of 184 of the patients were reported recovering at home, with 20 patients hospitalized.
Nine people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services, however, reports 21 fatalities in Hunt County as of Friday.
County officials have explained the difference is based on a change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 6,518 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Friday morning, 68 more than had been reported Thursday.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
The state agency lists three locations in Hunt County which provide COVID-19 testing. Depending on the office, deductibles, co-pays or co-insurance may apply and a physician referral may be required. The outlets include CVS Pharmacy, 5010 Wesley Street in Greenville, 903-455-1010; Quest Diagnostics, 4101 Wesley Street in Greenville, 903-454-491; and Baylor Scott & White, 4400 Interstate 30 in Greenville, 903-259-3128.
