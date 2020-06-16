Hunt County has exceeded 200 cases of individuals confirmed to be carrying the COVID-19 virus, with a huge surge reported Monday night.
A free testing site is scheduled in Greenville Saturday and the American Red Cross will be testing all donations at a local blood drive later this month.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation determined there were 31 new confirmed cases in the county, 22 of which were from Greenville.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home except where otherwise noted.
The latest individuals included a male, 31-49, from ZIP Code 75402; a male, 50-64 from ZIP Code 75401; a female, 65 plus, from ZIP Code 75401; a male 0-17 from ZIP Code 75401; a female 65 plus from ZIP Code 75401; a male 50-64, from ZIP Code 75422; a female, 31-49, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, 31-49, from ZIP CODE 75401; a male, 31-49, from ZIP Code 75401; a male, 65 plus, from ZIP Code 75402, who is reported hospitalized; a female, 50-64, from ZIP Code 75453; a female, 0-17, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, 0-17, from ZIP Code 75401; a male, 0-17, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, 18-30 from ZIP Code 75401; a female, 50-64, from ZIP Code 75428; a male, 50-64, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, 18-30, from ZIP Code 75401; a male, 18-30, from ZIP Code 75401; a male, 65 plus, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, 31-49, from ZIP code 75189; a male, 18-30, from ZIP Code 75189, who is reported hospitalized; a female, 18-30, from ZIP Code 75401; a male, 0-17, from ZIP Code 75401, who is reported hospitalized; a female, age, 50-64, from ZIP Code 75401; a male, age, 18-30, from ZIP Code 75401; a female, age 18-30, from ZIP Code 75474; a female, 0-17, from ZIP Code 75189; a female, age 0-17, from ZIP Code 75189; a female, 18-30, from ZIP Code 75189; and a male, age 18-30, from ZIP Code 75401.
Stovall’s office reported Tuesday that there have been 217 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, 147 of which are current cases, with 139 patients recovering at home, with 65 recovered patients and eight patients hospitalized.
Five people in Hunt County have reportedly died as a result of the virus.
The 99 confirmed cases reported in Hunt County since June 8 make up 45.62 percent of the total number of cases in the county.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Tuesday morning, 3,437 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County, 108 more since Saturday and 807 more since Monday, June 8.
The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department has scheduled a free COVOD-19 testing event between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St. in Greenville. Those wanting additional information can contact Fire Chief Jeremy Powell at 903-457-2940.
The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood donor drive between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 28 at the First Baptist Church, 2703 Wesley St. in Greenville.
The American Red Cross has begun testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies, which will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus.
A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.
