Hunt County has recorded a significant COVID-19 spike, reporting another 35 cases Tuesday night. The county also reported a sharp increase in recoveries overnight.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 26 from the Greenville ZIP Codes, four from Caddo Mills, and one each from Commerce, Royse City, Quinan, Lone Oak and Celeste.
Three of the individuals were reported hospitalized, with the rest reported recovering at home.
Hunt County had 1,137 total positive cases Wednesday, with 735 recoveries, 40 more than what was reported Tuesday. The statistics included 394current cases, eight fewer than Tuesday’s report. A total of 374 of the patients were reported recovering at home, with 20 patients hospitalized, an increase of five overnight.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, although the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 20 fatalities in Hunt County as of Saturday morning.
County officials have explained the difference is based on a recent change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 5,645 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Wednesday morning, 114 more than had been reported Tuesday.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
