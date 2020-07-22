Hunt County officials say it will be up to the individual schools and school districts in the county to determine when and how they open for the upcoming semester.
The Hunt County Health Department issued the following statement Tuesday night:
"Under the Texas Administrative Code and Texas Health and Safety Code, the Hunt County Health Authority – a licensed physician contracted with the County to make certain health-related decisions – has the authority to mandate that all public schools and non-religious private schools across Hunt County remain closed for in-person learning. Some Texas counties have such orders in place, including several which were released last week, and several this week. If the local Health Authority issues no such Order, each ISD or non-religious private school is subject to other extensive state rules regarding safe re-opening for in-person learning.
On July 21, 2020, the Hunt County Health Authority and the Hunt County Health Department Advisory Board met with superintendents of nine of the ISDs in Hunt County to confer about the wisdom of issuing that type of order. After reviewing the districts’ planning and depth of preparation, as well as reviewing Hunt County’s statistical information related to COVID- 19 infection rates, the Health Authority has determined it would be in the best interest of Hunt County residents to allow each ISD and non-religious private school to retain its local control over re-opening decisions. Therefore, no general closure Order will be issued at this time. School openings will be continually reviewed, and the Health Authority may make a different decision at a later time."
