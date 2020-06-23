More than 8,400 people in Hunt and Rockwall counties have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, with almost 600 people having been confirmed with the virus as of Tuesday.
Hunt County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 300 with 63 new cases being added late Monday night, according to a report from the office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall.
Seven more people were hospitalized with the virus, although there is still reported to be plenty of capacity available at the local hospital.
The latest figures included 25 people from an assisted living center in Greenville, which the Texas Department of State Health Services first reported June 17, and 10 cases reported from a free testing site in Greenville Saturday, which was hosted by the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department.
All of the latest cases were reported to be from Greenville, except for eight cases from the Quinlan area, three from Caddo Mills and one each from Celeste, Commerce and Wolfe City.
Hunt County had reported 319 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, with 17 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.
The Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville has 45 isolation rooms available dedicated for COVID-19 patients.
The county is reporting 249 current cases, 232 of which are individuals recovering at home. Another 65 people had recovered from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, while five people from Hunt County have reportedly died because of the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 3,859 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Tuesday morning, 24 more than was reported Monday and 1,229 more since the most recent surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported to have begun on June 8.
• The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported Tuesday morning that it had not received any new confirmed cases from the Texas Department of State Health Services since six cases were reported Friday.
As of press time Tuesday, Rockwall County was reporting 264 confirmed cases, with 195 reported recoveries and 16 deaths connected with the virus. A total of 4,813 tests had been conducted in the county as of Tuesday morning.
The report indicated there were 131 cases in Rockwall, 41 in Fate, 35 in Royse City, 11 in Rowlett, six in Heath and two in McLendon-Chisholm.
Another 25 people suspected of having COVID-19 were reported at Rockwall County hospitals between Monday and Tuesday mornings, according to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.
