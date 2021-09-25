While the pace of active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County continues to fall rapidly, the number of deaths attributed to the virus is still rising
In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 245 deaths attributed to COVID-19, three more than Friday, eight more than on Tuesday, 14 more than on Sept. 17 and 42 more than on Sept. 3. The county has recorded 64 COVID-19 deaths since the most recent surge was reported Aug. 8.
The statistics were compiled by the state agency at noon Saturday.
The state agency indicated There were 412 active cases in the county as of Saturday, 46 fewer than on Friday and 178 fewer than on Wednesday.
Hunt County had reported 7,912 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, 59 more than Friday, with 2,137 probable cases, 40 more than the day before.
• A list of all locations in Hunt County with COVID-19 vaccines available is online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
