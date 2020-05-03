Hunt County has added a third death due to COVID-19.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported a patient who was being treated for virus at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville passed away Saturday. The patient was previously reported as Tracked Case No. 23 on April 15. The patient was male, aged 65 plus and lived in ZIP Code 75401, which includes the city of Greenville, and had underlying medical issues which may have contributed to his death.
Hunt County’s statistical information will now include notations of three deaths of Hunt County residents. As previously reported the second of those three deaths occurred in Dallas County, but it is being included in the Hunt County statistics due to state rules regarding residency and epidemic reporting.
