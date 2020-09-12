Hunt County officials recorded seven more COVID-19 cases as of Friday night, along with an additional death related to the virus.
There were also both a significant increase in recovered patients, and a reduction in the number of current cases, included in the latest statistics.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases were all from the Greenville ZIP Codes.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home.
The latest fatality confirmed by the county was a male, 65-plus, from Greenville.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report issued this morning indicated there were 1,519 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,409 recoveries, 20 more than was reported Friday.
There were 85 current COVID-19 cases reported in the county as of Saturday morning, 14 fewer than the day before, with 75 patients recovering at home and with 10 recovering in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 9,415 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Saturday, an increase of 27 tests since Friday. The county’s testing positivity rating, which state health officials define as the total number of tests divided by the total number of positive COVID-19 cases, was 6.19 percent Saturday.
A total of 25 people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Thursday. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 32, the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) is 29.
• Information on the impact of COVID-19 in Hunt County is available at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
• Information on the statewide impact of COVID-19 is available from the Texas Department of State Health Services at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
