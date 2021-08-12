Hunt County has recorded another COVID-19 death, the second this week, as the most recent surge of the virus continues.
Richard Hill, the executive director of the Hunt County Emergency Management Department, as well as the Hunt County Health Department, said there is no immediate call to establish any field hospitals to deal with the swell.
“We talk about that every day,” Hill said, noting that there is still a need for additional medical personnel both in Hunt County and across North Texas.
“I think that staffing is the biggest problem,” Hill said. “If you don’t have the medical staff, there’s no use setting anything up.”
Hunt Regional Healthcare is expected to release an update on the local COVID-19 patient count Friday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Thursday that Hunt County had 5,908 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 47 cases since Wednesday, with 1,137 probable cases, 13 more than had been reported the previous day.
The state agency reported Hunt County had 184 deaths attributed to COVID-19, one more than on Wednesday and two more than was reported Sunday..
Hunt County had 6,733 estimated recoveries of the virus, 85 more than Wednesday.
There was a spot of good news, as there were 312 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Thursday, 25 fewer than had been reported Wednesday.
The surge in COVID-19 cases was also continuing across the region.
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 2,528 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, which accounted for 23.42% of the 10,791 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas.
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E reported that as of Tuesday, 15.62% of all hospitalized patients in the region were due to COVID-19. There were only 88 available ICU beds across the the service area as of Tuesday.
“We have a whole region that is in the same situation,” Hill said. “Everybody is having the same thing.”
