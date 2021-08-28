Hunt County continues to report a surge in the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.
A vaccination event is scheduled during the upcoming week in Greenville.
• The latest report from the Texas Department of State Health Services, issued Saturday afternoon, indicated Hunt County had recorded 198 deaths attributed to COVID-19, four more than on Thursday, six more than on Wednesday and nine more than on Aug. 20. The county has recorded 15 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8.
Hunt County had 6,525 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, with 1,443 probable cases. Hunt County had 7,534 estimated cumulative recoveries of the virus as of Saturday and 434 active cases of the virus had been reported.
• The Greenville ISD and Carevide are hosting a clinic for anyone 12 years and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Carevide will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and it will be available to anyone needing their first or second doses of the vaccine. The event will be open to the public, including students, teachers and families. Carevide will work with those receiving their first vaccine to be sure they will receive their second vaccine in the recommended timeframe.
The clinic will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the Greenville High School library.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Saturday that 45.63% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 37.27% being fully vaccinated.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.